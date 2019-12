TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Santa Claus and his elves took a trip away from the North Pole to attend then Christmas Parade in Downtown Tuscola.

The city’s kick off to the Christmas season had many activities for families.

They were able to participate in:

Parade

Vendor Fair

5K Run/Walk

Trolley Rides

Breakfast with Santa

Shopping

House Walk

This event is a 3-day event and goes until December 8.