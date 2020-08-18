City issues order limiting diners in Campustown restaurants

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen issued two new emergency orders Tuesday afternoon that city officials say are aimed at preventing “a large spike in COVID-19 cases that could coincide with the return of thousands of college students to our community for the start of the Fall semester.”

The two orders both go into effect on August 19.

The first order issued requires restaurants with liquor licenses and bars to only serve people who are seated. According to the order, “customers may stand only for limited purposes, including using the restroom or picking up an order, but must wear a mask or face covering when doing so.”

The order also says those under 21 are not allowed to “enter or remain inside a bar after 9:00 p.m. each night.”

Indoor dining in Campustown restaurants is off the table, according to the second emergency order Feinan signed as a “temporary” restriction. The change means outdoor service and carryout service in Campustown bars and restaurants are the only available options for customers.

“According to the modeling data provided by University of Illinois researchers, the next several weeks will be critical to making sure the spread of the Coronavirus doesn’t get out of control as students return for the start of the fall semester,” Feinen said in the press release. “We have all made great sacrifices since the pandemic started, and I realize that these changes will be inconvenient for our residents and businesses, but they are necessary to flatten the curve and prevent a large increase in COVID-19 cases in our community as the fall semester gets underway. Flattening the curve now gives us a much better chance that students will be able to remain on campus and the University will be able to stay open for the remainder of the semester as originally planned.”

