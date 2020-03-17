1  of  2
City issues ambulance guidelines

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Under city ordinances issued by Mayor Deborah Feinen, guidelines placed on ambulance services allow for flexibility in the staffing of ambulances to respond to non-life-threatening, low priority ambulance only calls.

Every ambulance response requires at least one EMT-Paramedic in addition to one EMT-Paramedic or EMT-Basic.

Emergency calls meeting certain criteria will allow two EMT-Basics to respond.

Examples of these calls are typically where individuals need transport to a medical facility for an illness or minor injury.

This order will be in place for the period of the declaration of the emergency.

Mayor Feinen issued COVID-19 Related Emergency Order 20-01 for Ambulances, which is attached. This order amends guidelines placed on ambulance services allowing for flexibility in the staffing of ambulances to respond to non-life-threatening, low priority ambulance only calls.

