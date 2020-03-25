City-issued license renewals extended

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city is extending expiration dates for some city-issued licenses. Renewals and payments will now be due June 30 instead of April 30.

The licenses include junkyards, massage establishments, ambulance services, transient merchants, mobile food trucks, going out of business sales, pawnbrokers/secondhand goods dealers, commercial relocation services and liquor establishments.

This is part of the city’s emergency order due to COVID-19. You can see more on Champaign’s response to coronavirus here.