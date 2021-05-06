City in need of interior photos of historic hotel

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Landmark Hotel near downtown is undergoing renovations, but the city is asking for help so the building can keep its historic charm.

The Tapestry Collection by Hilton is updating the hotel to modern standards. But at the same time, the company wants to keep parts of the hotel’s original look. City officials are asking for any photos of the hotel’s original interior. They said these could be photographs of someone’s stay while at the hotel or events that were there.

Photographs can be emailed to marketing@urbanaillinois.us.