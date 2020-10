CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Carlinville is in mourning after their mayor passed away Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the City said Mayor Deanna Demuzio served the City for over seven years. “Her dedication to her position as Mayor was beyond compare,” they said. “We are extremely saddened with word of her passing and we will miss her leadership along with daily conversations.” They then asked the community to keep her family in their thoughts and prayers.