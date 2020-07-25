City hosts food fair event

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Many fairs have been canceled because of the pandemic, but one city has decided to theirs.

The Piatt County Trailblazers held a fair food event this weekend. Each year they have a rodeo event, but that was canceled because of COVID-19. So organizers decided to host an outdoor fair event.

They had a tractor show this afternoon and a car show yesterday. The event was free to the public. There was even had a bags tournament, food trucks, and multiple vendors.

One organizer we spoke to told us why it means so much to the community of Monticello.

“They’re ready to get out. They just wanted to come and see what it was and try something different than a local restaurant. They really enjoyed it and had a lot of comments. They’d like to see this year after year,” says Scott Pearl.

Pearl says they are still discussing the details, but there will be another food fair event next year.