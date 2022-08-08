DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Three cities have been looking for a replacement after the Decatur Ambulance Service announced it was shutting down. Monday, the city of Decatur said they’re close to finding one.

Four EMS providers discussed what they could provide the city, and Communications Coordinator Ryan Huffer said even though the city can only issue a license for Decatur, they hope to pick a provider that can respond in surrounding areas as well.

“The hope is that these companies that want to come in will take over the city of Decatur which obviously is the largest but definitely serve the greater Macon County area because that is what we’ve all been discussing the entire time after we learned at first that DAS would be dissolving,” Huffer said.

He said the priority is getting high-quality care for people in Macon County when they call 9-1-1. They’re meeting again Tuesday, and Huffer said they want to make a decision as soon as possible.