City honors citizens at awards ceremony

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur honored 24 people Friday with the city’s Exemplary Citizen Award.

The award is for citizens who reported or prevented crimes by intervening. The 24 people is the largest group ever honored is the largest group they’ve honored in the six year history of the reward.

The contributions from the citizens ranged from calling in drunk drivers they saw on the roads, to catching career criminals who were stealing aluminum siding off mobile homes. States Attorney Jay Scott distributed the awards