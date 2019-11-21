City honors alderman

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The City of Springfield is honoring on one of their own.

The city is making sure the legacy of longtime alderman Bob Vose is never forgotten. Leaders including Mayor Jim Langfelder and Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell came out to honor Vose as the city unveiled a sign on Bob Vose corner. The sign that sits on the corner of Monument and North Grand Avenues in Springfield was dedicated Thursday in front Vose and his family. Mayor Langfelder credits Vose for revitalizing the area surrounding Oak Ridge Cemetery, President Abraham Lincoln’s final resting place. The mayor says Thursday’s dedication was all about honoring someone who has given back so much to the city.

“I knew back in my banking years, so you are talking over 20 years ago, he’s been at Monument Avenue, he’s cleaned up Oak Ridge Cemetery and this area, taking care of it. So he really raised it to the level that we like .” Langfelder said.

If you have made a trip to the State Fair, you may have tried one of Vose’s famous corndogs. Langfelder also gifted Vose a pair of corndog socks at the dedication.