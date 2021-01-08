City holds special council meeting to discuss COVID-19 relief; opening bars/restaurants options

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur city council will discuss further steps the City could take to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will happen Monday night during a special meeting. According to a memo from the City, the council could discuss a few items during their study session, including what relief measures already in place should remain in 2021, what additional measures should be taken and how to “best invest in the community with the second allotment of CDBG-CV (CARES Part 2) funds.”

When it comes to the CARES, the council is expected to discuss how to utilize the remaining $428,607 they have for eligible COVID-19 activities, according to the City. “Specifically, staff recommends a strong focus on economic development opportunities and incubator/makerspace development among for-profit businesses.”

Council will also talk about options for opening bars and/or restaurants that were closed by the governor’ office. In a memo regarding the options, there were “common public health agency recommendations for limited dining re-openings.” Those practices included having indoor operations at no more than 25% capacity, seating at tables only and not at bars/bar tops, groups of no more than 10 people at each table, etc. Again, these options are up for discussion. A decision will not be made Monday night.

Also during the meeting, the council will vote on amending City Code regarding licenses and alcohol licenses.