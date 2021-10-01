City holds press conference regarding death of 17-year-old high school student

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A press conference was held inside Champaign City Building Friday afternoon to address the tragic death of 17-year-old Jonathon McPhearson.

According to police, Jonathon was a student at Centennial High School. He was killed in a shooting that happened on Thursday night. It was reported that the victim and another person were sitting alongside Kirby Avenue near International Prep Academy when multiple masked suspects walked up to them and began shooting.

Speakers at the event were Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen, Deputy Mayor Will Kyles, Deputy Chief of Police Nate Rath, Community Relations Specialist Mary Catherine Roberson, Superintendent Shelia Boozer and Jamar Brown.

Watch the press conference here: