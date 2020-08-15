City holds Adopt-A-Drain program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City is promoting their Adopt-A-Drain program in a unique way.

Officials said every Friday, they are featuring drains that are available for adoption. On August 14, they showed off “Kate,” who is located at 924 W. William Drive in the Clark Park neighborhood. “This 80-year-old drain spends her time collecting various items including leaves and sticks. She also enjoys fashion and basking in the sun,” said officials.

Anyone 18 and older can adopt a drain or multiple drains, if you wish. Once you are signed up, you will be tasked with cleaning it throughout the year and following other guidelines. For more information, click here.