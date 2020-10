FILE – This Feb. 18, 2005, file photo shows the original Emancipation Proclamation on display in the Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington. President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory on Sept. 22, 1862. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Wednesday, June 17, 2020, recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois city will give its employees the day off next Juneteenth.

The Bloomington city council voted June 19 as a day for educational and celebration events instead. June 19, 1865 marked the official end of slavery.

The new holiday will cost the City almost $200,000.