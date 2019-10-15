Village to get Taco Bell

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A new Taco Bell fast food restaurant will be built pending village approval.

Several months ago, the previous Taco Bell was closed, but now there are plans for a new one to be built.

According to the rezoning request, the potential restaurant will be at the former location of J&D Auto-Truck Sales Inc (629 West Champaign Avenue).

The planning and zoning commission is likely to hear the request in November.

It will be the only one in Rantoul and a village board must approve it as well.