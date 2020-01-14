City gets ready to roll out census plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With a new decade comes the new tally of how many people are living in every state in the nation.

The count is crucial for Illinois as the state could see one less seat in Congress thanks to more and more people leaving the state. One city is getting ready to roll out their plan to make sure everyone is accounted for.

Springfield is making sure there will be enough people on hand to work the census when the time comes. Census 2020 is hiring people in the Capital City. They pay up to $21 an hour. The City is partnering with different groups to make sure everyone that lives in the city is accounted for. Certain groups are considered hard to count.

One group that can be a little difficult to keep track of is college students. UIS says they are working with the City to make sure students are counted separately from their families at home.

We have what’s called a group quarters count. So we’ll be counting students that live here on campus. So one of the important things to know is that they will be counted. In their role, they need to be sure they educate their families not to count them at their home residence which is one of the challenges. JILL HAWKINS-WRIGHT, UIS CIVIC ENGAGEMENT CENTER PROGRAM DIRECTOR

Civic engagement leaders say they plan to do a social media blast; have information tables; and work with orientation leaders to get this task done. The City plans to launch their information campaign later this week.

The City of Springfield is hosting open lab hours to help people fill out census job applications. The next lab will take place Friday from 1-3 p.m. at the Lincoln Library on South 7th Street.