City fire department to hold training event Friday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — If you see smoke in east Danville on Friday — you may not need to be alarmed.

The Danville Fire Department will be holding training burns at noon Friday in a city-owned house near Madison Street and Bowman Avenue.

City alderman and police and fire commissioners will be suiting up in fire gear for the training session.

The fire chief says they will be simulating different methods of arson-based ignition.

After setting fire to furniture inside a room, crews will go in and investigate how it was started.

The chief says it’s essential training for arson investigations.