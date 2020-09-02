City extends suspension of event permits

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Diane Marlin signed an emergency order Wednesday to extend the suspension of City-issued permits for public and special events.

In a news release, City officials said the suspension was extended through November 1. The original order was issued on May 20.

The order was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marlin said, ” Large public gatherings promote the spread of COVID-19 and threaten the health and safety of people in our community.”

Leaders stated the order applies to “any events that would be held on city-owned, leased, or operated property where City resources may be deployed in connection with the event or where alcoholic liquor would be served for consumption on or off the site of the event.”

