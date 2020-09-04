City extends indoor dining restriction at campus area bars & restaurants

News
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said they are extending their emergency order for restricting indoor dining at campus area bars and restaurants.

The extension now runs through 5 p.m. on September 16. City officials said this was done in support of Chancellor Jones’ recent request for U of I students to only go out for essential activities through September 16. He made the request in light of an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus.

Both Champaign and Urbana have announced restriction on indoor dining.

