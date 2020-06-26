City extends free parking meters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield city officials say free downtown meter parking will extend to July 31.

People who park at metered parking spots won’t have to put change in the meters, but the city will still issue tickets to vehicles who exceed posted parking time limits.

The City also has bagged meters with blue coverings that include the message “Curbside Pickup Parking Only” in an effort to support downtown food and retail establishments. These designated spots will remain in place until further notice.

Questions about parking may be directed to the City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works at 217.789.2255.