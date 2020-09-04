City extends free meter parking area in downtown area

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield is extending free meter parking in the downtown area.

The extension will go through September 30. Officials stated tickets will still be issued for cars not adhering to posted time limits. “This means you do not have to put change in the meter when you park; however, you will be required to move your vehicle within the time posted at that parking location.”

The City also reminded drivers that there is 24/7 enforcement of cars parked illegally or in no parking zones, bus or loading areas and accessible spaces.