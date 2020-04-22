City extends due dates for some taxes and invoices

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In an effort to relieve shutdown pains in the wake of COVID-19, the City of Champaign is extending tax reporting due dates and waiving late fees for local businesses.

Self-reported taxes that would have been due between March and June are now due on June 30, according to a news release from city officials.

The extension applies to food and beverage taxes, hotel/motel taxes and local motor fuel taxes.

Multifamily recycling fees from February-May — and invoices associated with them — are also covered by the city’s extension.

Businesses with pending tax collection hearings have until June 30 to pay their delinquent taxes; any pending hearings after that will be rescheduled after June 30, officials said, adding that impacted businesses will be notified by mail.

At a mayoral roundtable Wednesday afternoon, Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen suggested to a small group of municipal leaders that as the cities across the state look to provide additional services to residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a drop-off in available funding means there will be limits to what the they can extend.

Champaign “will be okay through the end of the June 30 budget,” she said. But “One of our bigger impacts — and it’s absolutely necessary to keep people healthy — (is) the University (of Illinois) has decided to do online classes during the summer, so we won’t have students returning back until at least the fall. A large part of our economic driver is the UI; the other large economic driver for us is health care — and as everybody knows, health care is actually losing money during this pandemic.

“…planning for that next budget year becomes very, very challenging. I think as we would all acknowledge, we’re going to be asked for more and more services — as our small local businesses need help, as our citizens need help, whether that’s with food or shelter or whatever that may be,” Feinen added. “They’re going to look to their local municipalities for that help, and we are not going to have the funds to be able to help in all of the ways that we want to.”