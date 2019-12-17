City enforces snow removal requirement

A maintenance man uses a snowblower to clear a sidewalk along 8th Ave. near Lincoln St. as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City’s Public Works Department will enforce their sidewalk snow and ice removal requirement.

It goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. It covers the Downtown, University and South Philo Road removal areas. City officials say this comes after a winter storm brought two or more inches of ice and snow, which has accumulated on sidewalks.

Property owners in the designated areas have until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning to clear public sidewalks to make them safe for pedestrians. Public sidewalks within the area that are not in compliance could be cleared by the City at the expense of the adjacent property owner, according to City officials.

Maps of the snow removal districts, snow and ice abatement methods and other information regarding the snow removal ordinance can be found on the City’s website.

For more information, click here.