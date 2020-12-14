City & Dove, Inc. partner to offer COVID-19 Relief Program

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur partnered with Dove Financial Assistance to help the community with rent/mortgage and utility assistance.

This is all being done through a COVID Relief Program. It is open to Decatur residents who have experienced a loss of income because of COVID-19. Assistance will come in the form of a one-time grant, according to City officials. “Payments will be made directly to the vendor (landlord, mortgage company, utility–gas and electric.)”

You must make an appointment to drop off applications. You can make one by calling (217) 619-9108. Applications are available online.

You must have proof you have been financially-impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.