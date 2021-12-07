City discusses ways to change police hiring process

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign talked about ways to change the hiring process for police tonight.

The city started making changes to the process a few months ago. The goal is to make it more efficient and attract a wider variety of applicants in the hopes of filling more than two dozen open positions.

They spoke about community participation during the chief’s interview panel. That would allow a wider variety of people to be able to participate. The process includes a psychological exam from an outside vendor. They proposed getting a consultant to review the criteria the vendor has for the exam. They also want to revise their point system, which is how they grade applicants based on education, veteran status, and where they live.

“We’re going to maintain the five preference points for bachelor’s degree in any field; however, we want to recommend changing the associate’s degree preference points to 2.5, but for any field in any concentration,” Karen Hampton, Human Resources with the City of Champaign, said.

A big topic of conversation during public comment was making sure people hired have bias training and are evaluated for racial prejudice.

Some of the changes they have already voted on in September include allowing people to apply on a rolling basis, instead of certain times during the year, and eliminating interviews by the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

You can learn more about joining the police department here.

Learn more about the city councils last study session here.