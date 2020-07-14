City discusses ways to better meet goals

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)—The City of Decatur had a study session Monday to discuss ways to better meet its goals for the community. It discussed making changes to the minority business enterprise code. Minority business enterprises are businesses owned and controlled by minorities. It must not have fewer than 51 percent ownership of its business, and a minority must control ownership and daily operations.

Last year the city was able to achieve the goal for minority business hours worked. 22 percent of all hours worked on public works projects were performed by minority workers. The goal was 18 percent. However, when a contractor uses subcontractors, the goal is for 10 percent of the total dollar amount of the contract be performed by minority subcontractors. For all contracts combined for which subcontractors were used, only 7 percent of the dollar amount were done by minority enterprises. They discussed ways to meet that goal. It was proposed the goal could be met with the purchase of goods, materials, and equipment through minority enterprises.

The city is also offering an incentive. If the contactor uses and exceeds 20 percent of its contract using a minority business enterprise, it will receive a bonus of 2 percent of the contract amount up to $50,000.