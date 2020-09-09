City discusses voluntary separation to balance budget

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic has left holes in city budgets across Central Illinois, and leaders are left with the difficult task of balancing them.

At Tuesday night’s study session, Champaign City Council discussed the idea of a voluntary separation incentive program to help fix the shortfall after losing out on millions in tax revenue. If approved, city employees could start applying as early as this month for the program, with the intention to leave their positions before December 31, 2021.

Accepted applicants would be compensated in one of two ways. If they agreed to separate before July 1, 2021, they’d get two weeks of pay for every complete year of service as of October 1, 2020. That would range between $15,000 to $60,0000 for full time employees. Part-time employees would have a pro-rated amount. The amount for both groups would be half that if the decide to leave after July 1, 2021.

City staff was directed to bring forward an ordinance establishing the VSIP program, where it will be discussed at the full city council meeting.