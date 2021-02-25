City cracks down on Green Street illegal parking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’ve driven down Green Street in Campustown lately, you’ve probably seen cars parked in the center turn lane. But starting Friday, that’ll no longer happen.

The City of Champaign Public Works Department will place barricades and additional no-parking signs in the turn lane along the 400-600 blocks of Green Street to remind drivers that parking and standing in the turn lane isn’t allowed. The city is also removing pickup zones there that were temporarily setup for takeout, and patrols will be increased in the area that will take enforcement actions as necessary. Drivers who continue to break the law will either be ticketed and/or towed.

“These changes are necessary to prevent illegal parking in the center turn lane, to reduce the chances of vehicular-pedestrian accidents, and to ensure emergency vehicles can quickly and safely respond to emergencies in Campustown,” wrote Public Works Department PIO Kris Koester in a press release on Thursday.

People visiting Campustown are instead encouraged to use parking spaces on nearby side streets such as Wright Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street and John Street. Delivery vehicles that are either picking up or dropping off packages are to use loading zones on nearby side streets.