City council votes on increased sewer rates

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville City Council approved an amendment to the city code pertaining to storm and sanitary sewers.

It heard comments and voted on a proposed sewer rate increase to pay for needed repairs. Some sewers were built back as far as a century ago. City council initially proposed the amendment be effective in April 2021, but it was decided the amendment take effect in October of 2021. Money would be collected in November 2021.

Most people pay around $16 a month. That would go up to about $29 if it passes. For residential properties, sewer bills would go up a dollar every year after that for the next four years. It would a little more than double the rate commercial users pay. It would approximately triple the rate industrial users are paying.

“Under this new proposal, it would even out the rate so that everyone is paying the same amount per thousand gallons regardless of how much water they use and regardless of whether they are residential, commercial or industrial,” said Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.

People in Danville could present public comment on the proposed sewage rate increases at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. issued the following guidelines Monday for people who wished to speak on the issue.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held over Zoom. Williams said people can submit comments in person at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, which will be entered into public record.

“For those wishing to attend in person, temperatures will be taken at the door and face masks are required,” he said in the statement. “As a reminder, each speaker is allotted 3 minutes to address the Council.”

People can also submit comments online to the cityclerk@cityofdanville.org before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. They can also physically submit comments to the City Clerk’s office between 1-4 p.m. Tuesday.

