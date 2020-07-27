City council to vote on change of street name

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in Urbana might get a new name.

The Urbana City Council will vote Monday on renaming Plantation Point.

Six people who live there circulated a petition to change the street name came after the murder of George Floyd .

Mayor Diane Marlin supports the idea.

“It’s a symbolic change it represents. It’s a reflection of what’s happening nationwide in terms of acknowledging our history and our past and acknowledging the importance of change in this country. So I think this is a good step forward.”

Residents suggested the street be renamed River Birch Lane or Gracehill Lane .

The city would have to wait 30 days to give the clerk time to notify election authorities and the post office before making the change official.