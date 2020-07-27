City council to vote on change of street name

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in Urbana might get a new name.
The Urbana City Council will vote Monday on renaming Plantation Point.
Six people who live there circulated a petition to change the street name
“It’s a symbolic change it represents. It’s a reflection of what’s happening nationwide in terms of acknowledging our history and our past and acknowledging the importance of change in this country. So I think this is a good step forward.”
Residents suggested the street be renamed River Birch Lane or Gracehill Lane
The city would have to wait 30 days to give the clerk time to notify election authorities and the post office before making the change official.