CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City Council of the City of Champaign will vote on giving nearly $2.7 million to local agencies as parts of the American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) Community Violence Reduction Blueprint programs.

If authorized, the Champaign County Crime Stoppers would receive $100,000, Carle Foundation Hospital would receive $200,000 and Champaign Unit 4 Schools would receive $526,620.

The City Council is holding a meeting tonight to vote on this matter.