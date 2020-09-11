City council to consider settlement regarding lawsuit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city council will consider a proposed settlement in regards to a lawsuit stemming from a 2018 incident.

In a news release, officials said this comes after Champaign Police conducted a shots fired investigation in December 2018. During the investigation, Tavion Jones-Premo was arrested after he was being uncooperative and resistant to police, according to City Attorney Fred Stavins.

Officials stated that on March 15, 2019, the mother of Jones-Premo filed a lawsuit on his behalf against the City and its officers. He was 16 at the time of the incident. The lawsuit alleges more force than necessary was used when placing him under arrest.

Stavins said when officers were investigating the call of shots fired, they saw Jones-Premo getting out of a car in the area and go into a house. When officers saw him come out of the house, Stavins said police tried to question him as part of their investigation and he was not cooperative. “They took hold of him and placed him under control,” said Stavins. He stated the officers wanted to ask him what he was doing out at that time of night. He said the call came in just after midnight.

If approved, the settlement agreement amounts to $74,500 for Jones-Premo. “Both the City and the plaintiff saw the benefit of avoiding the additional expense of litigation and agreed on a settlement,” stated City Attorney Fred Stavins. “After reviewing all the facts in the case, and considering the legal fees and expenses on both sides of the litigation, the proposed settlement was determined to be in the best interests of both parties.”

City council is expected to consider approving the settlement during their meeting on Tuesday.