SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield City Council recently shut down an attempt to repurpose the downtown Wyndham Hotel.

The current owner of the hotel is ready to shut it down if he can’t sell it. A New York company was ready to buy the hotel and repurpose the building into an apartment complex, but the City Council rejected this pitch on Tuesday.

Council members did not believe people would actually rent the hundreds of apartments that would have come out of the deal.