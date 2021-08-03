City council recognizes Chief Cobb’s final meeting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign City Council recognized a valued member of the community. Chief Anthony Cobb was thanked tonight at the Champaign City Council meeting.

Cobb is resigning on Friday, so today was his last council meeting. The City Council all took turns thanking Cobb for his nine years of service as chief.

“The city of Champaign do hereby honor the more than 9 years of service to Champaign, the more than 28 years of service to the broader community, and the exemplary career of Chief of Police Anthony Cobb,” Mayor Deb Feinen said.

Even members of the community joined in. Multiple spoke at public comment thanking the Chief for all he has done.