City council passes bill to change police hiring process

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police are short staffed and tonight Champaign City Council voted to change how they hire police officers.

Champaign City Council voted 7-0 to pass the resolution. It would implement changes that were presented weeks ago to the council.

The city manager says the current process to hire a candidate can take up to six months, so by the time they’re ready to hire someone, that person may have accepted a job elsewhere. The new process will eliminate some steps and the application fee.

“The purpose of this council bill is to approve changes to the Champaign municipal code to implement process improvement for the testing and hiring process of police officers in order to increase efficiency, improve the job applicant experience, and shorten the time it takes to hire police officers,” Deputy Mayor Will Kyles said.

Council members say they’re glad to see the change. They say it will hopefully help hire some more police officers.

Here’s a look at the bill: