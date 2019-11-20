City council OK’s more video gaming terminals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses offering video gaming terminals now have the ability to add one more terminal to their line-up after a Champaign city council vote last night.

The council voted 7-2 on amending a city ordinance to allow up to six video gaming machines at one business.

Currently, there are 269 such terminals within Champaign.

The amendment to the ordinance did not affect the number of video gaming cafes allowed in the area, only the number of machines allowed in businesses that are allowed to have them.

Public comment before Tuesday’s meeting included one speaker who urged the council to vote against the ordinance, saying that gambling addiction was a problem within the city’s low-income community.

It seems to me that any attempt at artificially limiting the number of terminals would be about as useful a way to address gambling as it would be to address alcoholism by limiting the number of aisles a liquor store could have,” council member Tom Bruno said. “I don’t know that it ought to be the role of city government to say only 5 stools for this instead of 6 because we think you ought not be spending your paycheck this way.”

Council member Greg Stock, one of the two members who voted against the ordinance, said he thinks it’s a “bad argument” to promote the usage of such machines in order to generate revenue — last fiscal year, $209 million was spent at video game terminals.

“I guess I would argue by my fuzzy math, people in the city of Champaign lose between $250 to 300,000 a month — millions of dollars a year to these machines,” he said. “We’re also called upon regularly to help people with homelessness issues and with poverty issues and so on and so forth and we’re contributing to that by making this readily available to throw away your money.”

Council member Will Kyles also voted against the ordinance.