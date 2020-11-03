City council discusses tax levy; approves additional body cameras for police department

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members discussed several items during their Monday meeting.

The first item they discussed was a tax levy. The council did not vote on this item, but the city manager said they are expected to vote on it in December after they have been presented with the budget.

“The city of Decatur’s property tax levy only constitutes about 16% of the total property tax levy,” said City Manager Scot Wrighton in a memo to council. “The balance of the levy goes to the local school district, sanitary district, park district, townships, conservation district, mosquito abatement district, Macon County, Richland Community College and others.”

Money raised from the annual tax levy does not go towards the day-to-day operations, according to Wrighton. The property tax levy is disbursed between five governmental functions:

Police Pension Payments

Fire Pension Payments

The Decatur Public Library

General Fund debt service payments

Support for the Decatur Municipal Band.

According to Wrighton, last year the tax levy was distributed as follows:

Police Pension – $4,000,065 (28.2%)

Fire Pension – $5,100,001 (35.9%)

Decatur Public Library – $2,900,045 (20.4%)

General Fund Debt – $2,122,002 (15.0%)

Decatur Municipal Band – $65,045 (0.5%)

Wrighton said last year, the council went with Option 2 for the levy. “Option Two was to set the levy at a rate calculated to capture EAV increased due to new construction, annexations, reassessments and other changes, but not result in a noticeable increase for property owners who had not experienced any changes in their EAV.” Then this year during study sessions on the impact of COVID-19, Wrighton said the council continued to express the desire to avoid tax increases as the City works out fiscal constraints. For a description of the other two options, click here.

The City is recommending for the council to pursue Option Two this year to hold the line on property tax increases. “However, for 2021 the funding requirements for public safety pensions (primarily the Decatur Police Pension) have increased significantly. This increase in public safety funding means that if property taxes remain comparatively level, then the pension increases must be carved out of a 2021 General Fund that has already been impacted by revenue decreases created by COVID-19,” said Wrighton.

It was suggested that the council could either try to absorb the increases into the General Fund budget or consider temporarily decreasing contributions to the police and fire pensions. They could then catch up in the future. “Such a decision does not impact pension benefits of retired/retiring police and fire employees, as benefit levels are set by State statute,” said Wrighton.

Again, the council will not vote on the tax levy until December.

Additionally, the council approved a measure that would allow the Decatur Police Department to buy 22 additional body cameras for their detectives. Chief of Police Jim Getz said they wanted to get more cameras after they had to deploy the detectives to patrol between events over the summer and the ongoing pandemic.

With the council’s approval, all sworn police officers in the Decatur Police Department will have a body camera. The money for the cameras is coming from the DUI fund.