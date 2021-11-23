City Council discuss accessory dwelling units

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some discussions were going on tonight at Champaign City Council, regarding accessory dwelling units, or ADU’s.

There was a presentation to council about possibly allowing the tiny homes. The council is debating approving ADU’s. They are essentially little homes that people build typically in their backyard.

The homes can also be attached to your main home. The ADU’s can be used to house grandparents or young adults, or be rented out to anyone, which could helping with affordable housing in Champaign. People who spoke during public comment had opposing views. One wants the ADU’s to be passed.

“ADU’s would also be a great opportunity for homeowners looking for additional income streams. The important component to this is that ADU’s must be easy to build.”

While, another Champaign resident was against it.

“Its wonderful for the person who’s doing it, I just think we got to think of the neighbors and the impact this is going to have on neighbors.”

Council did not vote if they would approve this tonight.