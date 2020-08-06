City council approves purchase of IPads, laptops for remote meetings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville is getting a big tech upgrade.

The city council approved Tuesday the purchase of 30 IPads, along with 15 Thinkpad Laptops that will each come with an external monitor.

It’s expected to cost over $52,000, and will be paid through city funds. It could also be reimbursed through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Security and Economic Relief (CARES) act.

The devices will go to the alderman and department heads so they can meet remotely and see each other. In addition, it will help them review documents.

Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. also says they will help save over $4,200 per year on printing costs — so they’ll pay for themselves over a few years.