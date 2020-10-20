City council approves new electric supply agreement

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The city council approved a new electric supply agreement with Homefield Energy.

Officials said the agreement covers all residential and small commercial electrical accounts within the city. “Decatur secured a rate of 4.525 cents Kwh versus the current Ameren rate of 5.34 cents Kwh.” They continued to say this means there will be a 20 percent savings on electric supply.

Ameren customers in the city will get a letter from Homefield detailing the new contract and giving them the option to opt out. “We recommend our residents and small businesses do not opt out, so they may take advantage of the average of $161 dollars of savings on their power bills over the next 12 months,” said City officials.

The supply price will be in place for 12 months starting in December. “This no cost program run by the City of Decatur will save Decatur utility customers more than $5 million on electric bills over the next year.”

Officials said residents are able to opt out of the program at any time, if they wish to do so.