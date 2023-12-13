CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new bill from the Champaign City Council aims to install more traffic cameras throughout the city.

The bill was approved at last night’s City Council meeting after a successful two-year pilot program. It’s a five-year agreement with Flock Group Inc. to bring 64 new license plate readers at intersections. The police department will share the information with a citizen subcommittee twice a year.

“We want to make sure, as a city, as an administration, that there are checks and balances in use to ensure that we’re using the equipment responsibly,” City Attorney Thomas Yu said. “And so that’s why I think it’s important that that piece was added to the purchase of the cameras.”

The total five-year cost is $1.1 million. The council will meet this cost by increasing the general fund by $126,000 for the first year.