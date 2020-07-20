City council applicants announced

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two out of four applicants for a vacant Urbana city council seat were disqualified after officials realized they didn’t live in the ward they were seeking to represent.

The two applicants who are eligible to fill an open seat in Ward 2 are Julie R. Laut, a self-employed historian and writer, and Christopher Hansen, a self-employed electrical engineer.

They’re seeking to replace the vacancy left by Eric Jacobsson.

The next steps include undergoing an interview with Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin and giving a three-minute public statement at a July 27 city council meeting. Marlin is expected to bring a candidate choice before city council members on August 3.

Should the candidate be approved, their term would begin that same meeting. It would last through May 3, 2021.