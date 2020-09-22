City council adds more money to police body cameras budget

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- The Decatur city council is making some changes to police body cameras including better cameras and audio. The original budget for the cameras was 309,200. The city will now give 321,281, and these new additions will include wireless mic transmitters, h-d cameras, and software to process freedom of information requests. Council member David Horn said this could help the community’s relationship with police.

“This will be a tool that can verify the good work that police officers are doing on a day to day basis and to make sure that police officers are also accountable for their interactions with our citizens” Police chief Jim Getz asked for these upgrades back in June. This is why the city needed to re-approve its decision from December, they plan to have the cameras installed in the next few weeks or by the end of the fall.