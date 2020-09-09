City council adds $576,000 toward overpass project budget

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- City council members decided to add an extra $576,00 toward the budget for an overpass near Faries Parkway and Brush College Road. They plan to build an overpass over the train tracks in the area to help ease traffic. The project is officially known as the Brush College/Faries Parkway Grade Separation Project. The City is also looking for financial support in order to complete the project.

City council member David Horn thinks the project will also bring more jobs to Decatur. “Not only will we reduce that commute time to these employers but in an addition this will provide a large number of short term construction jobs for individuals involved in building the overpass”. The money for the project is coming from the state and they’re also looking into getting federal money.