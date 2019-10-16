City considers zoning for distilleries

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City leaders are considering allowing zoning for distilleries. Currently the city doesn’t have an ordinance allowing land to be used for distilleries or micro-distilleries.

Researchers in the planning department say, between 2016 – 2017, the number of distilleries in the state grew nearly 20%. Now, they want to create clear rules for area entrepreneurs.

Research shows the craft distillery industry is worth more than $3 billion. The planning commission will discuss the new ordinance at 4 pm, Wednesday.