City considers food/beverage tax increase

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city council is considering increasing the city’s food and beverage tax. It currently sits at half-a-percent, but they’re looking to bump it up to either 2 or 2.5%. It hasn’t changed since 1998.

City leaders say they get more than $1.5 million a year from the current tax, but the increase could bring in between $4.5 – $6 million. The money would go towards maintaining fire staffing after the SAFER Grant expires as well as police staffing, equipment, infrastructure improvements and several other items.

They’ll discuss it Tuesday night, but will vote at a later date.