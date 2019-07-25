City considers food and beverage tax increase

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City leaders are considering a 2 percent increase to its food and beverage tax.

Champaign Finance Director Kay Nees said the city’s current budget projection shows the city doesn’t have enough money to add staffing to the fire and police departments, among other services.

“What we have found over the last several years, especially since the recession, is the city has grown population-wise by about 7 percent,” Nees said. “In the same period, city staffing levels have actually decreased by about 4.6 percent.”

Nees said another contributing factor was the decision by state lawmakers to continue a 5 percent income tax cut.

Nees said by cutting the budget, the city risked slashing too much funding for services. That’s why the finance department looked at increasing revenue by raising the food and beverage tax.

“People can always elect not to eat out. It’s much harder to elect not to pay your heat or gas,” Nees said. “It’s also a tax that would be paid both by residents and visitors, and visitors also use city services, too. So, it was a good way to capture back some of the costs that we bear from visitors coming into the city.”

The city’s food and beverage tax was implemented in 1998 at 0.5 percent. It has remained at the same percentage for more than 20 years. That tax currently generates roughly $1,550,000 annually.

Staff members within Champaign’s finance department developed projections for a 1.5 percent or a 2 percent increase. The 1.5 percent increase (to a total of 2 percent) could generate roughly $4,650,000 in revenue, while the 2 percent increase (to a total of 2.5 percent) would generate around $6,200,000 annually. Nees presented those projections at a city council study session on Tuesday, July 23, and the council ultimately opted to move forward with the 2 percent option.

The council would need to make a decision on whether to increase the tax by the end of September. The increase would go into effect January 2020.