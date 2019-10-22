City considering increasing gaming terminals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Video gaming businesses in the city can only have 5 gaming terminals, but that number could go up.

City council is considering increasing the number of terminals in each business up to a total of six. The state’s Video Gaming Act was amended earlier this year to allow for six terminals per business, but Champaign’s city ordinance was never changed to reflect that. While more terminals would mean the city would get more tax income money, it would also go against what the city council has directed in the past for video gaming, which was to not increase the number.

There are currently 269 terminals in the city in 63 businesses. Last year, the city received $840,231.97 in taxes from video gaming. The city said if businesses are allowed a sixth terminal, that amount is expected to increase. The city also charges businesses a yearly per-terminal fee of $250. Last year that amounted to $64,000. Adding another terminal for each business would increase that to $79,000.

A final vote won’t be taken Monday night, but council could give city staff on whether or not to draft an amendment to the city ordinance. If so, that amendment would be voted on at a later date.

The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m.