DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced applications will soon be accepted for several alcoholic liquor licenses.

In a news release, officials stated there are six Class A and two Class B liquor licenses available for qualified candidates through a Liquor License Lottery. Applications are being accepted in the city clerk’s office from Thursday through October 12.

For additional information, call the city clerk’s office at (217) 424-2708.