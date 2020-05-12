City cancels ‘Sparks in the Park’

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members in Tuscola voted unanimously to cancel this year’s annual ‘Sparks in the Park’ Fourth of July Festival, citing COVID-19 as the cause.

Mayor Dan Kleiss said a deposit for the event had already been made, but that money could be transferred to next year or a celebration could be held later in the year.

Already, the city is working on creating smaller, patriotic-themed events in place of the larger festival, but city officials said those plans are contingent on whether they can be held “within safety guidelines in place at that time.”

Also on the city council’s agenda was a vote to close Ervin Park’s swimming pool for the summer; council members tabled the votes, hoping COVID-19-related guidance could change in the coming weeks.